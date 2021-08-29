Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Cameco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

