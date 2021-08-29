Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Byline Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Byline Bancorp 23.85% 10.13% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dacotah Banks and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.16%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Volatility and Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Byline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 3.21 $37.47 million $1.05 24.41

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

