Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $13.47 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37.

BZZUY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

