Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -338.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -717.6%.

Shares of BEPC opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

