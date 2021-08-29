Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $18.33

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. 424,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,970. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 86,304.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 113,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

