Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $18.33

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. 424,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,970. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 86,304.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 113,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
