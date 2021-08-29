Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $39.71

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

