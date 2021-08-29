Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $89.86

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 3,401,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

