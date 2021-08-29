Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) PT at $36.60

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:AAN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 342,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
