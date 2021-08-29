Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) PT at $36.60

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 342,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

