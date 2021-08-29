Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $42.11

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 559,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,282. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.