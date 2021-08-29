Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $32.33

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,448. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.