Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $42.75

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several analysts recently commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after buying an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 15.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

