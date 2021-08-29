Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price at $15.67

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

In other news, CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $165,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,232 shares of company stock valued at $594,230 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $121,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $25,260,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

