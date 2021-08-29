Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) PT at GBX 698.63

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPOR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($10.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 755.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

