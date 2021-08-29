Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT at $14.71

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

DOYU stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

