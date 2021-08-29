Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $64.93

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

