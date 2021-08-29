Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$39.79

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.57. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

