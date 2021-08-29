Brokerages Set American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT at $31.50

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $19,515,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 65,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,184. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

