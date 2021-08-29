Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $28.63

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of research firms have commented on ACET. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $414,899 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after buying an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 15.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.