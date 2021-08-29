Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $28.63

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.
A number of research firms have commented on ACET. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $414,899 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ACET stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
