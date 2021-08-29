Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.53. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 497,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,939. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

