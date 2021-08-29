Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce sales of $293.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.94 million and the highest is $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 578,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

