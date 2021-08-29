Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $44,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,119. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

