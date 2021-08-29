Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.14. 439,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.27. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $113.06 and a 12 month high of $228.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

