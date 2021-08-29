Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report sales of $114.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $446.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MNTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,769,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 415,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.