Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $599.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 585.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. 317,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,391. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.