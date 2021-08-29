Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is ($1.17). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($5.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

CCL traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $24.35. 36,693,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,780,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

