Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARPO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

