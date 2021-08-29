Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.84.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $495.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.91. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $337.70 and a 1-year high of $496.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

