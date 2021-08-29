Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

