Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.58 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

