Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 14,811 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Exelixis by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

