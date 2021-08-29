Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Rapid7 by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after buying an additional 125,726 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

