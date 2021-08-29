Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 89,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

