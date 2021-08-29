Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

