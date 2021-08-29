Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,747,164.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,886,957. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $218.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

