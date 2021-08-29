Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,315 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Shares of MLM opened at $384.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.