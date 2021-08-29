Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

