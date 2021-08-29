BPI Energy Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in August

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the July 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BPI Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. BPI Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

BPI Energy Company Profile

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois.

