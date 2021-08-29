Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$262.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:BYD traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$244.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,680. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 81.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$237.40. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

