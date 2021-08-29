BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $29.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

BOX stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

