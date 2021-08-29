Bouygues’ (BOUYF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Bouygues alerts:

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.