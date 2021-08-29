Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 20,000 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boot Barn stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

