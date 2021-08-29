BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. BOOM has a market cap of $5.12 million and $61,973.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,657,215 coins and its circulating supply is 778,626,483 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

