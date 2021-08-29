Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $71,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.67 on Friday, reaching $2,305.47. 240,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,905. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,189.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

