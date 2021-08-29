Boise Cascade Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

