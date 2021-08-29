BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:DSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 66,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

