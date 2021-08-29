Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the first quarter valued at about $2,680,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

