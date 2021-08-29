Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $420,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $305,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $259,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,775. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

