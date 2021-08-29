Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,489,000.

Shares of INFL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. 384,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,929. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93.

