Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.83% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

SWZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

In other The Swiss Helvetia Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $129,112. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

