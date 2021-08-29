Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 487.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

NYSEARCA:BMAY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $32.13.

